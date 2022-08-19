Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 355,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $4,522,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,421,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00.

OWL opened at $12.54 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $587,723,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after buying an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,495,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

