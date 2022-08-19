BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Trading 2.4% Higher

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.65). 736,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.56).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of £324.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,208.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.29.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.40%.

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

