Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 52.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 81.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $713,762.00 and $440.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars.

