Bottos One Day Volume Reaches $27,413.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $291,995.54 and approximately $27,413.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.