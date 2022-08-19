Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT Raised to $27.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $15.35 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of 307.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 746,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

