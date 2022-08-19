Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,910 shares of company stock valued at $267,995. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

