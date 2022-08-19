Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 9,289 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,813,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,824. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

