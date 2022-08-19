Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 52,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

