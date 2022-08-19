Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

ALGN traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,536. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

