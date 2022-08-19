Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 67,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.