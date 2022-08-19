Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.