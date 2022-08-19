Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.55. 11,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

