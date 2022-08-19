Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

