Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $43.40

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

