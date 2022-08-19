Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target at $223.33

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.22.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $131.25 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $122.26 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

