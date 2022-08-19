Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.50

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EPC opened at $42.93 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

