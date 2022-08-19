Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $27.64

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

