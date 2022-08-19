BTIG Research Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $68.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

