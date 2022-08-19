Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPACU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

