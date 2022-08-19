BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,950.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,662,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

