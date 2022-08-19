Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.23. Approximately 10,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 816,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

