Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $1,045,429.06 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CAL opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $5,253,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

