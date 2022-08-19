Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,005. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
