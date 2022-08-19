Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GOOS opened at $20.94 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

