Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 714,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

