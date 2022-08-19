Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.96.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.11 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9357312 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. Insiders have purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

