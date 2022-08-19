Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verastem in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verastem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

