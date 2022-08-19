Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,705 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned approximately 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

