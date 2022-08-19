Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 111,890 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,890 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. 13,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

