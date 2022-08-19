Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 64,106 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amdocs by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 85,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,035,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after buying an additional 224,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,737. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

