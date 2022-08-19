Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 6,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,423. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

