Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $42.16 Million Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,901 shares during the period. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned about 53.19% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 329.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $976,000.

NYSEARCA ARB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 8,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

