Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,889 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

