Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $69.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

