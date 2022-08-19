Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo Sells 20,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$50.63 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7383514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.