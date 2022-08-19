Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $307,677.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $475,320.57 and approximately $307,677.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.