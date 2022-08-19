Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $67.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of CAH opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $72,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $63,473,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

