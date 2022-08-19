Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.92

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.