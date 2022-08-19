CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a hold rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
