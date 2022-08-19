Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $420,944.48 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $420,944.48 and approximately $3,132.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074148 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

