Caspian (CSP) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Caspian (CSP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $420,944.48 and $3,132.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074148 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

