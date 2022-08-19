CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Down 2.6%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 149,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 25,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
CB Scientific Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
CB Scientific Company Profile
CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.