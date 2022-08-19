CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2,493.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.05. 18,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

