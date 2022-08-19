CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) by 7,881.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

