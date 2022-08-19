Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Century Communities Stock Performance
CCS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
