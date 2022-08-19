Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 99.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

