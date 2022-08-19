CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 6.1%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

CEZ, a. s. Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.