C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. State Street Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.