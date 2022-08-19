Chainswap Market Cap Tops $588,915.88 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $588,915.88 and $765.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,119.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00127155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076657 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

