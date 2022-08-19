Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

