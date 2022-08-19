Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.